James Crawford Henderson, age 88, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1931 in King George, VA the son of the late Waston S. and Effie (Apperson) Henderson. He started as a farmer and then became a Residential and Commercial Builder for many years in the Fredericksburg area. He loved spending time with his daughters and his grandchildren. Two children, William Crawford Henderson and Patricia Lee Henderson, preceded him in death. Survivors include his two daughters, Sandy Snellings and Marsha Morgan and husband Jeff both of Fredericksburg, VA; three grandchildren, Tiffany Bryant (Jamie), Hunter Morgan, Megan Morgan; three great grandchildren, Baley Bryant, Macy Bryant, Avery Bryant. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, services will be private. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.