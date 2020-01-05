John Wayne Henderson, 77, of Tappahannock passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. John was born and raised in Stafford County and grew up near "Wild Cat Corner." He loved fishing and cutting grass. John retired on March 1, 1988 from the construction division of the Department of the Navy after 21 years and 2 months. Survivors include his wife, Ermal A. Henderson; sisters Anne A. Shelton (Jimmy) and Edith M. Shiflett; step-children Kevin Wellerman (Lynne), Elisa Wellerman-Bray and Samantha Straughan (Joey); granddaughters Tonya Moore (Travis), Lauren Usher, Adriana Usher, Amber Straughan and Kirsten Straughan; sister-in-law Kathy Henderson; former brother-in-law Nelson Hicks (Janet); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie B. and Elmon M. Henderson; and brother Craig D. Henderson. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.