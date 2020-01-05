Virginia Clift Henderson, 93, of Orange County, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Dogwood Village. Virginia was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and had retired from civil service at Quantico Marine Corps Base. Survivors include her children, Dennis Wayne Retter (Brenda), Phyllis Ann Kent, Patti K. Bradshaw, and Debbie J. Payne (Dale); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Henderson and step-daughter Joann Newton. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
