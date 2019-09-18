Naomi Mae Hensel, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Naomi was a member of the Occoquan Chapter #59, Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include her sons, Edward Hensel, III (Linda), James W. Hensel, and Robert W. Hensel (Sandra); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Herbert E. Oliver and Charles E. Oliver; and sister Florence E. Shifflett. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward Lee Hensel, Jr. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 20 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.