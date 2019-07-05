Michael Scott Hering, 53, of King George died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Hartford, Wisconsin, he graduated from Slinger High School and moved to King George in 2003. The joy of his short life was being a member of Round Hill Baptist Church and serving as a Sexton. He was a loving brother and uncle, a fierce cribbage competitor, a Green Bay Packer super fan, dedicated dog owner, and child of God. Michael is survived by his brother, Brian Hering, niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Kyle; mother and sister. Michael was known for his dedication to the church and his joyful and generous spirit. A memorial service will be held at Round Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mike's memory to Round Hill Baptist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.