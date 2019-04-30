Dennis O. Herndon, 75, of Fredericksburg, went to meet his Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. Dennis graduated from Stafford High School in 1961. He worked at the Naval Surface Weapons Center for over 42 years and retired in 2004. Dennis was an avid vegetable gardener and shared the Lord's bounty with his church family at the Hollywood Church of The Brethren, as well as his family and friends. He served as a church trustee, treasurer for over 12 years, usher and other positions in the church he loved. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte M. Herndon, happily married for over 53 years; sister Peggy Winn; seven nephews; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; and his dog, Sasha. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Freda Herndon; and his brother, Stuart B. Herndon. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the Hollywood Church of The Brethren. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollywood Church of The Brethren, 225 Ferry Road Fredericksburg, VA 22405 or to the Fredericksburg SPCA at https://fburgspca.org/. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.