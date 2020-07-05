Maclovio Herrera MSGT (USMC-Ret) Maclovio Herrera passed away at his King George home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He had honorably retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 23 years of service, having served in Operation Desert Storm, as a Drill Instructor at MC Recruit Depot in San Diego and on the Competitive Rifle and Pistol teams. After retiring from the service he returned to college for a BS in aeronautical engineering. He subsequently worked for the Department of the Navy as a program manager. He enjoyed hunting and building things from chicken coops to tables to restoring old toys for the grandchildren and being outdoors with his garden, chickens and turkeys. He enjoyed the company of his dogs, Pancho and Bentley, who followed him everywhere. He cherished time spent with family, especially the grandkids. Among his survivors are his wife of 35 years, Marie Danielle Herrera, his daughters, Heather Marie Tuthill (Robert) and Stacy Ann Herrera (Kate), his grandchildren Mason Maclovio and Lucas Michael Tuthill and Delilah Ann and Olive Louise Lawson, his mother, Petra Herrera and 8 siblings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home, King George. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup