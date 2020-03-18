Maclovio Herrera MSGT (USMC-Ret) Maclovio Herrera passed away at his King George home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He had honorably retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 23 years of service, having served in Operation Desert Storm, as a Drill Instructor at MC Recruit Depot in San Diego and on the Competitive Rifle and Pistol teams. After retiring from the service he returned to college for a BS in aeronautical engineering. He subsequently worked for the Department of the Navy as a program manager. He enjoyed hunting and building things from chicken coops to tables to restoring old toys for the grandchildren and being outdoors with his garden, chickens and turkeys. He enjoyed the company of his dogs, Pancho and Bentley, who followed him everywhere. He cherished time spent with family, especially the grandkids. Among his survivors are his wife of 35 years, Marie Danielle Herrera, his daughters, Heather Marie Tuthill (Robert) and Stacy Ann Herrera (Kate), his grandchildren Mason Maclovio and Lucas Michael Tuthill and Delilah Ann and Olive Louise Lawson, his mother, Petra Herrera and 8 siblings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home, King George. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Monday, March 23 at 1 p.m., at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.