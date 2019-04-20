Elizabeth Powers Hicks, 89 of Rappahannock Academy passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Port Royal, she was the widow of Wirt T. Hicks, Jr. She is survived by her seven children, Paul Hicks (Celinda), Michael Hicks (Martha), Tommy Hicks (Teresa), Chris Hicks, John Hicks (Stacey), Teresa Hicks and Patricia Osborne (Dave); eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Sunday, April 21st from 6:00 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.