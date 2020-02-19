Frances Harrell Hicks, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Hicks was the daughter of the late Julian and Beulah Harrell. She was employed at Ft. Belvoir, then at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Mrs. Hicks liked travelling, playing slots, and especially enjoyed the many family and friends cookouts she and her husband hosted each year. Survivors include her husband, Andrew Hicks; brother Julian "J.T." Harrell (Gena) of Stafford; brother-in-law Keith Roberson; special cousins Judi Smith and Virginia Torrice; special niece Kim Wiseman of Richmond; special nephew Mike Hicks of Stafford; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Roberson. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.