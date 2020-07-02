Jack Carnell Hicks, 92, of Stafford passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Jack was born to Carl and Ethel Hicks on May 29, 1928. After graduating from high school, he went to work for the Seaboard Railroad for 12 years, and then became an electrician for NSWC Dahlgren for 28 years. Jack was a devout member of Grace Fellowship Church (formerly Grace Memorial Church). Jack was also a member of the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 4, A.F. & A.M. for over 55 years. Survivors include two nephews, Vincent Dale and Wilbur Dale of Standardsville, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Velma N. Hicks; and two sisters, Virginia M. Elmore, and Alma H. Dale. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, July 3 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Grace Fellowship Church, 1600 Stafford Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
