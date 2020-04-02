Joyce Ann Youmans Higgins, 82, of Fredericksburg went home to the arms of her loving Savior on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Clifton Forge to Charlie and Frances Youmans. Joyce was a registered nurse who served in Labor and Delivery at Mary Washington Hospital for 34-years. She was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church for 57-years. Joyce was an active member of the Sunshine Sunday School, WMU, and the COB's Group. She loved to travel and visited many locales and countries with family and friends. Joyce is survived by her husband of 61-years, Kenwood Higgins; her children, Robert Higgins (Mary), Marjorie Higgins Young (Scott); her beloved grandsons, Ethan Young, Andrew Young, and Patrick Bates; her sister-in-law, Faye Youmans; and many loving cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Higgins Bates, and brother Jerry Youmans. A private family service will be held at Covenant Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 3 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the building fund at Spotswood Baptist Church, or by donating blood to the American Red Cross. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.