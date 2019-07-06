Charles H. Hill, Jr. Charles H. Hill, Jr., 87, of Montross, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was retired as maintenance supervisor at BAE Contractor, Dahlgren, VA and a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Charles "Chuck" Hill, III and wife, Robyn, of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Stefanie Hill and Courtney Barnes and husband, Chris, and two great grandchildren, Harrison Barnes and Asher Click, and sister, Irma Matthews of Phoenix, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rachel Jenkins Hill and his parents, Charles Hill and Lucy C. Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church with Pastor Wade Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Fawver, 1106 Oak Row Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.