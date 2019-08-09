Michael Hill, 63, of Asheville, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Mission Hospital in N.C. Michael was born in Fredericksburg but resided in N.C. He served for three years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Michael loved playing the guitar, studying history, animals, and had a strong love for his Lord and Savior. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Marie Barker; eight grandchildren; mother Isabel Carneal; step-father Robert E. Carneal; siblings Sharon H. Lapier, Sheri Harris, Kathy Myers, David Hill, Kyle Hill, and Mark Carneal. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Ray Hill; and his father, Ralph E. Hill. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.