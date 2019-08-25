James Hilliard, 85, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 with family by his side in Bristol, TN. Mr. Hilliard, son of the late Fleanor and Lottie Hilliard, was born Jun. 26, 1934 in Bristol, VA. Mr. Hilliard had a love for animals and is now dancing with the angels. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 daughter, and 3 sisters. He is survived by daughter Sandra Smith, son James Hilliard Jr., granddaughter Danielle Colvin, grandson Greg Colvin, 7 sisters, 1 brother, and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held amongst family and friends.