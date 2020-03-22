Vernon Wayne Himes, 71, of Fredericksburg, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Woodmont Center. Wayne was born in Fredericksburg on February 1, 1949 to the late Vernon Nathan and Pearl Ruth Himes. He graduated from Stafford Senior High School in 1967, and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, retiring in 2004. Wayne was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks and the Knights of Pythias, and was a devoted sports fan, especially football. His favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Survivors include his wife of more than 38 years, Ginger Johnson Himes; stepson Brandon S. Johnson of Fredericksburg; his beloved pets Beau, Jessie and Sasha; his cousins who were raised with him and were like sisters to him, Joyce Staples and Janice Wondree of Fredericksburg along with their family members; mother-in law Faye S. Johnson of Fredericksburg; sisters-in-law Barbara J. Prasse (Robert) of Waynesboro, Donna Johnson (Sandy) of Franklin, NC; and brother-in-law William W. Johnson (Jaimie) of Tampa, FL. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his father-in law William B. Johnson, sister-in-law Kathy J. Whitty, cousins-in-law Thomas Staples and Louis Wondree; and beloved dogs Brandy and Lady. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA or the charity of one's choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.