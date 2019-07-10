Vonnie Patricia Hinkle entered the Lord's presence on July 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Vonnie's life was a witness of faith to everyone that knew her, to the farthest ends of the earth. She ministered daily by honoring her husband, caring for her parents, loving her children and grandchildren, studying and teaching the Word, and serving her Savior as a missionary in India, Uganda, and Jamaica. Vonnie was born to Bernard and Betty Moses on September 7, 1955. She grew up in Manassas, attending Stonewall Jackson High School. There she acted as a leading lady in many plays. Vonnie earned her associates at Knoxville Business College. For more than 40 years she worked as a secretary for many businesses including Bechtel and Chariscenter USA. She assisted her husband in creating the business Falls Runs Stone and Stucco. Her mission field included volunteering with Bombay Teen Challenge. She had compassion for the ladies in the Red Light District where she spent time praying and ministering to the girls trapped by prostitution. In 2015, Vonnie was on a six-week mission trip in Mumbai when she became too ill to continue due to colon cancer. She was a strong Christian, and used her illness to preach hope and peace to all that are experiencing loved ones through her self-authored Bible study "Dying Well". She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kenneth Hinkle, Sr. She is celebrated by her five children, Holly Reich (Philip), Karen Merkl (Jamie), Diana Reams (Dan), Kenneth Hinkle, Jr. (Stephanie), and Robert Hinkle (Lyndsey). She is cherished by her 14 grandchildren, Andrew, Harrison, Benjamin, Eli, Aaron, Natalie, Anna, Nicole, Kara, Juliet, Matthew, Isaac, Juliana, and Alexander. Vonnie is also survived by her father, Bernard Moses; her brother, Bernard Moses, Jr. (Justine); and a sister, Sherry Darlene Troutman (Richard). She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Moses, and two grandsons, Samuel and Daniel. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Stafford Crossing Community Church, Stafford. In lieu of flowers, donations for Stafford Crossing Community Church Building Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.