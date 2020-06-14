Robert Rowe Hite died May 27, 2020, surrounded by his family in Poughkeepsie, NY, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in 1956, Rob grew up in Bowling Green, VA. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Mildred Hite. Rob is survived by Katherine Hite and their children, Aidan Hite of Esopus, NY, and Adeline Hite of New York City, and his siblings Beth McGee, Janet Gibson (Glenn), Sid Hite, Eva Hite and numerous nieces and nephews. At heart and by profession, Rob was an artist. His career began in Washington, DC, then NYC, and in 1997 his family moved to the Hudson Valley where he transformed an old Methodist Church in Esopus, NY, into his studio. In 2014, Rob was awarded the John Guggenheim Fellowship. Robert Hite lives on through his art, as well as the effect he had on so many he crossed paths with, nurtured, supported, and loved. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
