Edwin Thomas Hitt, Jr. (99 yrs. old) died peacefully at home 3/21/2020. He was born 10/15/1920 in Norfolk, VA, the oldest of 4 children born to Georgia & Edwin T. Hitt, Sr. He grew up & lived in Norfolk until about 2 yrs. before his death when he moved to Fredericksburg, VA to live with his son & daughter-in-law, Tom & Kathy Hitt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 yrs., Katherine Sherill Hitt, his parents Georgia Litz & Edwin Thomas Hitt, Sr, sister Betty Hitt Trout, & brother Robert J. Hitt & Tom & Kathy's dtr Christina Sokolowski. He is survived by his brother George W. Hitt of Dunbar, WV, his two son's David L. Hitt (Linda) of Virginia Beach & their son Chris Hitt of Norfolk & E. Thomas Hitt, III (Kathy) of Fredericksburg, their son-in-law, 2 grandson's & daughter-in-law. He also has numerous nieces & nephews. Eddie wanted to do his part in WWII & joined the US Navy in Jan 1942. He met the love of his life, Katherine, at the Norfolk Naval Base & they were married 6/5/43. He was stationed in Norfolk until he went to the Pacific in the USS Malabar. After the war he worked as an optician & later in manufacturing contact lenses (at the beginning of the industry). After he retired in 1982, he continued to be active in their church, including maintenance & Methodist Men's Breakfast, as well as helping family, friends & neighbors. He & Katherine enjoyed being able to care for their grandson, Chris as he was growing up. Eddie stayed busy with his many hobbies of woodworking, stain glass, cooking, yard work, working on cars & in the garage. Since moving to Fredericksburg, he enjoyed eating at Mission BBQ on Rt 610 where Maria & the staff treated him like a VIP. Katherine & Edwin T Hitt, Jr will be buried at sea by the US Navy. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family & friends to gather together. The family would like to thank the staff & volunteers of Mary Washington Hospice who were such a blessing for all of us. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Mary Washington Hospice through Mary Washington Foundation (Hospice) 2600 Mary Washington Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. You can also donate to your local Hospice or local animal shelter. Cremation by Virginia Cremation Service of Fredericksburg.