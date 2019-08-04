Sharon Elaine Hoback, 67, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 due to complications from a hemorrhagic stroke that she experienced on July 18, 2019. Sharon is the youngest daughter of the late Roy W. and Vernon E. Snellings Hoback of Stafford. Her son, Christopher Dane Carter, predeceased her in 1981. Sharon was born at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Havelock, N.C. in 1952. By 1957, the family had transferred to El Toro Marine Corps Air Station near Irvine, Calif.; eventually settling in Stafford County, Virginia in 1959. Sharon graduated from Stafford High School in 1970 and was a Stafford Indians Majorette. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia areas, specializing in dialysis, medical/surgical nursing and wound care. Sharon's ready smile, kind words and gentle hands helped and healed countless patients, for whom she made the world a little better place. She also managed health care facilities and family enterprises. Sharon and her companion of many years, Wesley Mills, enjoyed time spent on the Potomac River with friends and family at their weekend getaway in Colonial Beach. Sharon was a gracious hostess and a superb cook. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and boating in the American West. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at Hull's Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Rd, Fredericksburg, 22401. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery which is located across the street. A reception at the church will be held after the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her honor to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.