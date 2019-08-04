R. Wayne Hockaday, 80 of Milford passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. "Liz" Hockaday; eight children, Mary Hockaday, Michael Hockaday (Patsy), Myra Perkins (William), Marcie Lesher (Stephen), Mickey Mallory (Josh), Temple Elliott (Sandy), Teresa Sullivan (Bug) and Missy Heinbaugh (special one that he raised); four sisters; two brothers; twenty-two grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be Monday, August 5th at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.