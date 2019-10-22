Gene Willard Hoge, 83, of Sunset Beach, NC, passed away at home, Saturday, October 19 and went to be with the Lord. He will be remembered for his kindness, leadership, humor, fairness, and the love he had for his family. He also loved the water and all of its activities from gazing at its beauty, to fishing, and boating and enjoying a great seafood meal with friends and family. He was born to the late James Willard Hoge and Annie Louise Bowie, on April 29, 1936. He grew up in Dahlgren, VA and in 1957 he married the love of his life, Lorraine Burrell, and they remained happily married for 62 years. After finishing his duty with the Navy, he attended Old Dominion University and graduated in 1966, while working part time as a carrier/clerk for the United States Postal Service (USPS). After graduating, he worked as a teacher and again worked a second job at the USPS to supplement his income for his growing family. Next, he was called to work at Postal Headquarters. Among the jobs he held there he worked in the Chief Inspector's office and he decided he didn't want to live/work in the busy city of Washington DC and asked for an appointment as a US Postal Inspector, working in a field office. After completing his training, he was appointed a position in Charlotte, NC for his first assignment. After 3 years he was assigned as a Fraud Specialist and moved to Raleigh. Six months later he was appointed as the first Postmaster/Area Manager, in Fayetteville, NC where he set up their new MSC and that assignment lasted 7 years. In 1980, he was promoted to the same job, but in Kansas City, MO. After 6 years there, the USPS re-organized in 1986 and he was appointed as the New Division Manager of Wichita, KS, where he oversaw all postal operations in KS and southern CO. During his time in Wichita he earned his MBA from Friends University. In 1988, he was called to move to Denver, CO and became the Regional Manager of all of CO and WY, managing 14,000+ employees. In 1990, he was called to move to the Northern Virginia Division as Manager of Northern Virginia, working out of the Merrifield, VA office. In 1990, the Postmaster General chose him as the Best Employee in the USPS and he was given an award for that. In 1992 he retired, after 32 years with the postal service, and relocated with Lorraine to Wilmington, NC. Gene is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pauline (Pete) Sharpley. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his sister Margie Gallahan, his brother-in-law, Ronald Sharpley, his daughter and her fiancé, Laura House and Kurt Oakes, his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Linda Hoge, his daughter and son-in-law Julie and Michael Rogers, his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Kelsea and Nathan Gora, granddaughter Taylor Hoge, grandson Joshua Hoge, granddaughter Grace House, great-granddaughters Lilliana and Leila Gora, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel in King George, VA. His funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, officiated by Dr. Guy Mattox, at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel, in King George, VA. Burial will be immediately after the funeral at Historyland Memorial Park, King George, VA, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.