Ronald Moore Holbert, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence. Born on January 25, 1943 in Belington, W.Va., he was the son of Hubert Harold "Bucky" Holbert and Florence Moore Holbert. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audrey Aylor Holbert; children, Jennifer Lynn Sharp and husband Jim, of King George, Va. and Denise Marie Wall and husband Josh of Palmyra, Va.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Norma Harris, Cocoa, Fla.; Eddie Holbert and wife, Linda, Belington, W.Va.; Linda Moats and husband, Kenny, Philippi, W.Va.; Roberta Kittle and husband, Jerry, Belington, W.Va.; and Homer Holbert and wife, Sherry, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bucky and Florence Holbert and brother, Harold Holbert. Ron graduated in 1960 from Belington High School in Belington, W.Va. He retired in 1999 from Local Union 602 as a welder. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed bowling, hunting and spending the day in Charlestown playing penny slot machines. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Rhoadesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the youth programs at Rhoadesville Baptist Church. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.