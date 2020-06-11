Ronald Moore Holbert, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence. Born on January 25, 1943 in Belington, W.Va., he was the son of Hubert Harold "Bucky" Holbert and Florence Moore Holbert. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audrey Aylor Holbert; children, Jennifer Lynn Sharp and husband Jim, of King George, Va. and Denise Marie Wall and husband Josh of Palmyra, Va.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Norma Harris, Cocoa, Fla.; Eddie Holbert and wife, Linda, Belington, W.Va.; Linda Moats and husband, Kenny, Philippi, W.Va.; Roberta Kittle and husband, Jerry, Belington, W.Va.; and Homer Holbert and wife, Sherry, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bucky and Florence Holbert and brother, Harold Holbert. Ron graduated in 1960 from Belington High School in Belington, W.Va. He retired in 1999 from Local Union 602 as a welder. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed bowling, hunting and spending the day in Charlestown playing penny slot machines. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Rhoadesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the youth programs at Rhoadesville Baptist Church. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…