After a brave battle with cancer, Richard Allen Holbrook, 65, of Spotsylvania, finished his fight and earned his wings Aug. 7, 2019. Born Aug. 5, 1954, in St. Louis, he was married 47 years to the love of his life, Jacqueline, and served 23 years in the USMC. He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Dorothy, Angelic, Desirae and Nora; four sons-in-law; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home in Fredericksburg from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14. A service will be held noon Aug. 15, followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Semper Fi - OORAH!