Mary M. Holland, 71, of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Ronald E. Holland and granddaughter Arielle Holland. She was preceded in death by her children, Anthony and Tanya Holland. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Holland, Mary M.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.