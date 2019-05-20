Larry L. Hollar, 81, passed peacefully with his family by his side on May 15, 2019 at his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia after a long battle with Parkinson's. Larry and his twin brother, Gary, were born on January 2, 1938 to the late Melvin and Rheva Hollar of Martinsburg, West Virginia. He graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1955. On October 15, 1960, Larry married the love of his life and soulmate, Ruth Ellen Hartley. She was and still is a feisty red-headed country girl that stole his heart and they have been faithfully devoted to each other during their 58 years of marriage. Larry had a decorated military career. It began when he enlisted with the West Virginia National Guard in January 1956 when he was 18 years old. After completion of Jet Aircraft Mechanics School in Amarillo Texas, he was assigned to the 167th Tactical Fighter Group at Martinsburg. In February 1966, he entered the loadmaster career field. His flying duty status took him to many countries. As a Chief Master Sergeant, he was named Senior Enlisted Advisor to the West Virginia National Guard in 1979. He served in the Air National Guard for 30 years. He received many meritorious awards, including a bronze star for his service in Vietnam. He retired with 41 years of Civil Service. Larry and Ruth have been faithful members of Spotswood Baptist Church since 2001. Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Ellen Hollar; his daughters, Connie and husband George Wright, Lori Brallier, Linda and husband John Collins II, and Paula and husband Michael Rivera; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his loving twin brother, Gary and his wife Juanita (Marietta, Georgia); and his doting sister, Wanda Koltas (Las Vegas). He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Rheva Hollar from Martinsburg, West Virginia; his sister, Wilma Dean Kesecker, also from Martinsburg, West Virginia and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Brallier from Woodbridge, Virginia. Larry is a cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. A dear friend to many. He will be forever in our hearts and missed terribly. Please join us for a visitation service at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be an additional visitation service on Thursday, May 23 at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg from 10:30 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. followed by a burial service in Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m.