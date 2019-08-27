Egon Ralph Hollm passed away peacefully at home August 18th, 2019, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Born in Eutin, Germany, he immigrated to Creston, B.C., Canada with his parents, as a young boy. He has lived at LOW since 1980. Ralph had a brilliant intellect, an unstoppable work ethic, impeccable integrity, and a soft spot for the underdog. He was a ground breaking electronics engineer in the aviation industry with many accomplishments, two of which he was particularly proud of. First, he was part on the small team formed under General Quesada, at President Eisenhower's direction, which developed and commercialized the technology that formed the basis of what is today known as the Federal Aviation Administration. Second, he was a pioneer in the Blind Landing System, later known as the Instrument Landing System (ILS). Ralph spearheaded the development, manufacture, sales and installation of the first solid state ILS, that opened up the ability to safely land aircraft in near zero visibility at airports all around the world. He is currently a finalist being considered for induction into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame. In their senior years, he and his wife successfully ran their own company, Navaids, which thrived for many years as they travelled together installing, troubleshooting and calibrating ILS systems around the world. Ralph was predeceased seven months ago by the love of his life, and wife of over 70 years, Inez. Also survived and cherished by their 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his sister, and many nieces and nephews. To his family he is known as Grandpa, an inquisitive inventor and problem solver, an avid gardener, a world traveler, and a model for what a devoted loving marriage looks like. To his local community, he was known by many as "that Save The Dam guy." He worked tirelessly, enrolling anyone and everyone he could to the cause. Not motivated by money or attention; he did it because what was going on "just wasn't right." He successfully fought a battle many believed hopeless. The community learned what the family always knew, when he believed in something his creativity and commitment were boundless towards the goal. He will be missed, and always remembered. A funeral service will held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with the Rev. Tom Schafer officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.