Matt Holm, 65, of Stafford passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, 2020. Matt was born October 25, 1954 in San Fransisco, CA and grew up in nearby Santa Clara with his parents, Ivan and Jaleen and his siblings, Steve and Peggy. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point where he captained the gymnastics team to victory over Navy senior year and graduated in 1977 as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He then served in the Army with distinction earning the rank of Major. After the military, Matt and his family moved to Stafford where he spent most of his final working years in Federal service, retiring in 2011. He enjoyed time with his family and was active in the community, coaching a local soccer team, the Stafford Sting. Matt is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-five years, Alma, his sons, Chris and Geoff, and a grandson, Benjamin.
