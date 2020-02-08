Charles Rudolph Homes, 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on February 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Vernell Holmes; one daughter, Demetria Holmes; two sisters; one brother; and four grandchildren. The funeral service will be Sunday, February 9 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply, at 2 p.m. Remains can be viewed one hour before the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.

Feb 9
Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
3207 Quarter Hill Rd
Supply, VA 22436
