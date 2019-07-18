Jason Christopher Holmes, 35, of Suffolk, formerly of Stafford County, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home. Jason enjoyed woodworking and walking his dogs, and was passionate about his barbeque and loved his time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Heather Holmes; daughter Cecilia Lucero; his mother, Nancy Holmes; grandmother Christine Usher; his brother, Mark Holmes (Priscilla) of Burlington, N.C.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death on December 18, 2012 by his father, Michael Kevin Holmes; and also predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Holmes and John Usher Sr. and grandmother, Ann Holmes. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.