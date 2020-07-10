David R. Holsinger, 75, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was raised in Stafford County and graduated from Stafford High School. He played football, basketball, baseball and track while at Stafford. Dave loved hunting with his friends at the Silver Ridge Hunt Club and enjoyed golfing with the Snedeker group at Lee's Hill Golf Club. He worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 39 years before retiring in 2003. He also served for 20+ years as Right of Way Acquisition Manager for Northern Virginia district. Before retiring, he was the Right of Way Project Manager for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Project in Alexandria. During Dave's life he served in many volunteer positions. He was an EMT with the town of Mckenney's Rescue Squad, volunteer fire fighter for the county of Dinwiddie, and he served as offensive coach for the Washington and Lee High school football team in its first year of having a football team. He also served 8 years on the Stafford County Recreation Commission and coached youth football and baseball in the county youth league. He was also a member of the Knights of Pythias Stafford Ruritan Club and Eagles Lodge. Dave was raised in Fredericksburg Baptist Church which he always considered his church family. Late in life he moved his membership to River Club Church where the majority of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren attend. Dave is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Nancy; children, Stephanie Belman (David), Kreg Holsinger (Heather), and Lisa Howell (Billy); 11 grandchildren, Jon Belman, Rebecca Aborn (Brady), Katie Rogers (John), Allyson Belman, Ashleigh Powell, Cassidy Powell, Hunter Holsinger, Eva Powell, Emily Belman, Raelyn Holsinger, and Annason Holsinger; six great-grandchildren, Maci, Charleigh, Sadie, Haddie, Logan, and Hudson; extended Howell family, Billy, Maggie and Celia; extended Powell family, Kevin, Christy, Bella, and Abbie; his brother, Eddie Holsinger (Linda); and numerous cousins and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Julian and Dorothy Holsinger. A Celebration of Life will be held at River Club Church at 11am on Saturday, July 11. The family recommends that masks be worn and that social distancing guidelines be followed. The Service will be streamed on Facebook Live from Kreg Holsinger's account. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Club Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.