Andrew W. Holt, 43, of Orange passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital after succumbing to complications from a heart attack. He was surrounded by close family and friends during his quick journey. Andrew exited his life where it began, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. He grew up in Stafford County and graduated from Stafford High School in 1993. Andrew received his Associates degree from Germanna Community College, as well as his A+ and Cisco certifications. In 2004 Andrew was hired by Germanna Community College and by 2006 was appointed as Network Manager for the Locust Grove and Culpeper campuses. He was instrumental in the set-up of the Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. By 2007 he took a job with the Stafford County Government Information Technology Dept and eventually became the Network Administrator. Andrew enjoyed his time with his work family and enjoyed tinkering with various hobbies. Survivors include his wife, Christine; 18 year old daughter, Kayla; 12 year old son, Gabe; mother Margaret Ann Holt; brother Ben Holt; mother-in-law, Sandy Fanrak; brothers-in-law Jason and Adam Winter. Mr. Holt's motto "Do it right the first time" was something he applied to every facet of his life. As a father, son, husband and friend he will be greatly missed. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life gathering for Andrew, at John Lee Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Fredericksburg, from 11:30 a.m. 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at the big pavilion. Come and share food and stories. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1okgey2jdc. Memorial donations may also be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and gofundme link are available at covenantfuneralservice.com.