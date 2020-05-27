Edward Ernest Holzworth, 82, of Locust Grove, Virginia, went to be with the Lord May 24, 2020 at his home after an unexpected death. He was born September 10, 1937 in Washington, D.C., son of the late George E. Holzworth and Jewell Logan. He previously worked at Western Electric in Arlington, Virginia. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and enjoyed his time on the farm. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann "Lucy" Holzworth and three sons, George Holzworth and his children, Patrick Holzworth(Ashley) and Justin Holzworth (Bethany); John Holzworth(Tammy) and his children, Ashleigh Holzworth, John Holzworth II, and Zack Holzworth; and James Holzworth and his children, James Holzworth II, Joshua Holzworth, and Jessica Holzworth. Edward is also survived by four great grandchildren, Wyatt Holzworth, Brayden Holzworth, Connor Holzworth and Myla Holzworth; as well has his sister, Christ Bolt and brother, Frank Holzworth. Per his request, there will be a graveside service for family members only at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Unionville Christian Church. Reverend Amos Healy will officiate the service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to St. Judes Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

Service information

May 29
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Unionville Christian Church
23286 Village Road
Unionville, VA 22567
