Edward Ernest Holzworth, 82, of Locust Grove, Virginia, went to be with the Lord May 24, 2020 at his home after an unexpected death. He was born September 10, 1937 in Washington, D.C., son of the late George E. Holzworth and Jewell Logan. He previously worked at Western Electric in Arlington, Virginia. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and enjoyed his time on the farm. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ann "Lucy" Holzworth and three sons, George Holzworth and his children, Patrick Holzworth(Ashley) and Justin Holzworth (Bethany); John Holzworth(Tammy) and his children, Ashleigh Holzworth, John Holzworth II, and Zack Holzworth; and James Holzworth and his children, James Holzworth II, Joshua Holzworth, and Jessica Holzworth. Edward is also survived by four great grandchildren, Wyatt Holzworth, Brayden Holzworth, Connor Holzworth and Myla Holzworth; as well has his sister, Christ Bolt and brother, Frank Holzworth. Per his request, there will be a graveside service for family members only at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Unionville Christian Church. Reverend Amos Healy will officiate the service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to St. Judes Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Service information
May 29
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Unionville Christian Church
23286 Village Road
Unionville, VA 22567
23286 Village Road
Unionville, VA 22567
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…