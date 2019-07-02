Gloria Anne Hopkins, 82, of Spotsylvania passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Ms. Hopkins was a member of Mine Road Baptist church from childhood. Her youngest and oldest moments of joy were on the "Hopkins Farm" tending her gardens and flowers. Ms. Hopkins' favorite job was working many years at Post Oak Market and greeting everyone with her gentle smile. Survivors include her children, Debbie Neunsinger (Ken), Danny Marshall and Jimmy Stanley; grandchildren Sabrina, Nathan, Savanna, Nikki, Dreama, Dusty, and Karisha; great-grandchildren Mason, Solan, Jackson, Jake, Caleb, Carter, Hayden, Ayva and Ethan; sibling Elba Edwards; a niece and numerous nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Anne Hopkins, sister Audrey Chewning, brothers-in-law Raymond Chewning and Gene Edwards; and daughter-in-law Debbie Marshall. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Mine Road Baptist Church. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Mine Road Baptist Church, 1111 Post Oak Road, Spotsylvania. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mine Road Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.