Robert Blair Hornbuckle, 90, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Robert was an avid golfer and member of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg. He was retired from Verizon. Robert was a member of the Fredericksburg Elks and South Norfolk Ruritan Club. Survivors include his children, Cyndi Dunlo (Jim), Madlyn Mastin (Danny), and Melinda Hightower (Jeff); grandchildren Danny (Jenny), Blair (Ginni), Hunter (Lindsay), Lindsey (Andrew), and Stephan (Hope); great-grandchildren Alden, Ellie, Cameron, Jamey, Ava, Lucy, Brody, Duke, and Harrison; and special niece, Susan Kruse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances L. Hornbuckle. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Suite #401B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.