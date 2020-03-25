On March 19, 2020 Katherine Horton passed away at the age of 94 and peacefully left this earthly life to be with her Lord in Heaven. She began her career in the banking industry, but took a break to spend 15+ years feeding the students of Stafford as cafeteria manager at Stafford Junior High and Stafford Middle School. She later returned to banking and retired from Jefferson National Bank. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com