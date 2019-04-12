Peggy M. Hoskins, 84, of Spotsylvania passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband, John F. Hoskins, Sr.; her sons, John Frank Hoskins, Jr. (Irene), Mark Hoskins (Susan), and Tony (Michelle); her grandchildren, Ashley, Tiffany, Brittany, Stella, and Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Kailee, Taylor, Shawn, Haley, and Madison; and her sister, Barbara Hicks. A funeral service was held at 11:00am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Interment followed at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com