Doris Helen Klebert "Dottie" Houck, 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a stroke. Dottie worked as a switchboard operator for C&P during WWII and was an avid traveler, leading Friendship Force tour groups to places such as South Korea. She loved the ocean and greatly enjoyed her timeshares in Myrtle Beach. Dottie led a very active and independent life right up to the end of her 94 years. Dottie is survived by her three children James Calvin Houck, Jr. (Kathleen Therese McWilliams), Tracy Ann Houck (John P. Harris, III) and Thomas Klebert Houck, Sr. (Sandy); four grandsons Jeremiah Cason Houck, Joshua Cain Houck, Tommy Houck and Tyler Houck; and many other loving relatives and friends. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Calvin Houck, Sr.; her mother, Thurmer Wooters Klebert; father Charles Leo Klebert, Sr.; brother Charles Leo Klebert, Jr.; and daughters Tama Dale, Kimberly Jean and Carol Ann. Dottie will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in a private service. A true Celebration of Life will be held in early spring and those details will soon be available on the Covenant Funeral Service website. In lieu of flowers, Dottie would be honored by donations in her name to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Houck, Doris Klebert
