John R. Houck, 76, of Spotsylvania, entered eternal rest October 4, 2019 at Marian Manor in Stafford after succumbing to Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by Ann, his wife of 56 years, faithful son Judd B. Houck of Spotsylvania, two grandchildren, Mariah H. Littles (Terrence), and Ethan Cook. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Brock and Camden Littles. John was preceded in death by his first son, John Row, a sister Jane, brother Donald, and parents Rolf and Margaret Houck. After 28 years as a dedicated moving consultant, he retired from Hilldrup Moving and Storage. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed boating on the Potomac at Fairview Beach with his family and friends. After the loss of John's mother, uncle, and now him to Alzheimer's disease, his family felt that the best way to honor his life would be an anatomical donation for the study and research to expand future treatment options for this heartbreaking disease.