Karen Ann Howard, (Age 69), of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in Masontown, PA, and was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Sikora and sister Patricia De Vries. She is survived by her loving husband Tom and children Monica (Jerry) Kropp, of Midlothian, VA and Craig (Tessa) Howard of Spotsylvania, VA, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Christina, Jude, and Timothy. She is also survived by brothers, Charles "Bill" and Richard Danley, both of Bridgeton, NJ and John Sikora of Delmont, PA, sisters, Janice Brewer of Eastlake, OH and Jenny Sikora of Falls Church, VA. Karen retired from the Fairfax County Public Library after 25+ years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bird watching (especially hummingbirds), vacationing, and her Rambling Red Hats and YMCA friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Karen's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, November 11 from 11 am until time of Graveside Service at 12 PM in the Funeral Home's Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences and fond memories of Karen may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com