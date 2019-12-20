Russell L. Howard, 96, ended his earthly journey on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home in Fredericksburg. Russell was born August 31, 1923 in Fredericksburg. He graduated from James Monroe High School and served in WWII. Russell was employed as a pipe fitter at FMC until its closing and then continued his trade until retirement at Fort Belvoir. He then worked part time in the Plumbing Shop at Fredericksburg Hardware. Russell's motto was to measure twice and cut once; this was true of cutting pipe, hanging wallpaper or any work requiring exact measurements. Russell was a life member of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Rescue Squad and member and Past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #875. Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Howard (Kenneth Brown) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Kathleen H. Howard and his son, James "Jimmy" Howard. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, December 23 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Russell and his family were blessed to have wonderful caregivers during the past years, Kathy, Kim, Gege, Dale and Sharon. A special thanks to Mary Washington Hospice during the past three months. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.