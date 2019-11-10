Mable Shelton Howdershelt, 94 of Stafford Virginia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Mable was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and watching bluebirds from her front porch swing. Mable drove a school bus for Stafford County for several years and was very proud to be a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe. Mable was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Luther "Noodie" Howdershelt. She is survived by her daughters, Kay Kimmitz (Timmy) and Michaela Barker (Raymond); grandchildren Nicole Jennell (CJ), Joshua Mason, Katie Shively, and Raymond Barker II; great-grandchildren Dacota Jennell, Raine Coy, Winter Ramey; and her niece Diane Newman. A graveside service for family and friends will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Fredericksburg. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.