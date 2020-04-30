Robert "Bobby" Howdershelt, 86, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. Bobby was born on November 25, 1933 in Fredericksburg and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Douglas, Jr. and Myrtle Howdershelt. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Bobby was a graduate of Randolph Macon College. He was a former employee of Farmers and Merchant Bank, as well as Giant Food where he worked for 48 years. Bobby was very passionate about all sports and kept up with all of his favorite teams. Survivors include his two sons, Robert Lynn (Becky) and James Howdershelt; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Myer White Howdershelt; and long-time companion Ruby Pritchett. A private Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Howdershelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.