Barbara Ann Stahlinski Howell, age 71, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. Barbara grew up in Norwich, Connecticut. She met her husband of 51 years while he was stationed nearby (NAVY). They lived in numerous states travelling from base to base until they decided to raise their family in King George, Va. Barbara worked for the King George Public schools in various capacities, even as a school bus driver for a number of years. She enjoyed gardening, reality TV and her beloved cocker spaniels. She is survived by her husband, Craig; Son Jerome "JJ" (Teresa); Daughter Kelly (Jay) Faulconer; many close friends to include Karen Kolasa, Ellen Washington & Bethany Cassel. She requested a private farewell with no services but asked that in lieu of flowers to please consider making a monetary donation to an animal charity such as King George Animal Rescue www.KGARL.org .Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefurneralhome.com