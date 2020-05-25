Kathryn Karen Hower (née Koonce) of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, died on May 15, 2020 due to complications with pneumonia and lymphoma. Known as "Kath," she was born in Columbus, Ohio, grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey, raised her kids in Cold Spring Harbor, New York, and lived happily with her husband, Clark, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. They moved to Cape Cod in 2019.
A graduate of Arcadia University and Adelphi University, Kath taught all grades of elementary school and served as a social worker for over 30 years. She was a classically trained pianist who enjoyed being the kids' Sunday school teacher and playing music regularly at local nursing homes. Kath was a voracious reader and a news junkie who always enjoyed a political discussion, eager to build her own knowledge as well as understand the perspectives of others.
Kath deemed global travel as the education for living, and she got her kids out into the world at a young age. Among her favorite destinations include England, France, Germany, Iceland and numerous places in Latin America. Kath was a gifted tennis player, a great bridge player, a dog lover and a member of the Presbyterian Church as well as an ordained Deacon.
Kath is survived by her husband, Clark; her two children, David Mathews Thielker (San Diego, CA) and Lindsay Kathryn Hower (San Rafael, CA), their spouses and her grandchildren, Vaughn Thielker and Chase McConnell; her step children, Deborah Perkins (New York, NY), Robert Hower (Cambridge, MA) and Nancy Hower (Sherman Oaks, CA) and their families; and her brothers, David Koonce (Wellfleet, MA) and Richard Koonce (Hyannis, MA), and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the VH1 Save The Music Foundation to honor Kath’s musical talent and teaching career (link below).
https://donate.savethemusic.org/give/263296/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=kathrynkarenhower