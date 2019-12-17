David Moffat Hudack, 89, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 14, 2019. David was born June 2, 1930 in Craig, Colorado to Mike and Mary Hudack. He touched many lives through his illustrious career as a Colonel in the USAF, Real Estate agent, Deacon at Falmouth Baptist Church and avid golfer. He will be remembered as a loving, gentle, kind and generous man by many. David will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Betty Henderson Hudack; son Michael (Margaret); grandson Nicholas; granddaughters Julia and Katelyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary Hudack; brother Eddie Hudack; and sisters Florence Coursen and Frances Boyer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 19 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.