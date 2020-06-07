Marsha Christina Hudson, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Marsha was a postal worker for 31 years before retiring and was a devoted grandmother. Survivors include her husband, John Edwards; her daughter, Debra Lynn Miller (Rodney); her son, Matthew Wade Hudson; grandchildren Ryan Edwards, Jacob Hudson, Nathan Edwards, and three other grandchildren; her great-granddaughter, Layla R. Edwards; and son-in-law George McMahone. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa McMahone. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

