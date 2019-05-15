Rachel Taylor Hudson, 73, a Bridgewater, Vermont native and long time Stafford, Virginia resident, passed away April 17th, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida surrounded by her devoted family. Rachel was born November 5, 1945 to her loving parents, the late Carroll and Doris Taylor, and grew up on the Taylor Farm in Bridgewater with her four sisters. After graduating from Woodstock Union High School in 1963, she moved to Washington, D.C. to work, eventually enlisting in the US Navy where she worked as a yeoman in the capital's Naval Offices and sang in the service choir. Marriage and a growing family took her to Tennessee, Ohio and Connecticut before bringing Rachel to Stafford where she focused on raising her three children Christine, Elizabeth and Taylor. She began working in the County's Zoning department and leaned in, working her way from the first female zoning inspector all the way to the County's first female Zoning Administrator before retiring in 2011 after twenty-six years of service. She was an active member of the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials and a CZA Certified Zoning Administrator, in addition to holding part-time jobs to support her family. Rachel's welcoming and warm demeanor fostered many friendships with colleagues and neighbors, and her home was always open to any friend or family member. She enjoyed travelling to see her children and grandchildren, as well as returning to Vermont to visit with extended family. Her friends were excited to see her retire closer to family in Florida but sad to lose her local presence. Rachel is survived by her three children and their families. Christine and Joseph Brann of Sarasota, Florida, their children Ian, Sidney and Shelby; Elizabeth Hudson and Stephen Botchev of Rincon, Puerto Rico, their children Maximilian and Alexander; and Taylor and Krista Hudson of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and their children Virginia and Henry. She is also survived by her sisters Roberta Morse, Ruth Taylor, Rhonda White and five nieces and nephews. Rachel is predeceased by her oldest sister Rebecca and brother-in-law John Franklin, and brother-in-laws Earl Morse and William White. Rachel will be remembered as a strong woman, loving mother/aunt/daughter, caring friend, doting Grandma "Rae Rae", expert buckeye and oyster cracker baker, and a proud Vermonter. Above all else, Rachel enjoyed the company of her family and friends. No formal services or burial plans have been made at this time. Expressions of love can be made through a Hospice donation, visiting a friend in need, or smiling when recalling a fun moment with Rachel. She would want everyone to know they are loved and welcome to sit for a visit at her kitchen table.