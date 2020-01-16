Rhomelda Jean Hunt (Age 79) of Pooler Georgia, formerly of Spotsylvania, VA, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 19th, 1940 to Eva and James Wheeler. She is survived by her beloved husband, James Hunt, mother of, Kim Moore, of Atlanta, GA, and James Hunt, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA.; sister of, Maggie Kistner of, Modesto, CA, and Jo Anne Davis of, Buena Vista, VA.; cherished grandmother of Dustin Hunt, Ashley Moore, Samantha Hunt and Taylor Hunt, and great-grandmother of Harper Jones Hunt. A Funeral Service will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Friday, January 17th at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and fond memories of Rhomelda may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com