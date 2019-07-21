Michael D. Hunter born on January 10, 1980 in San Antonio, Texas died on July 16, 2019. He was the first born son of David and Mary Ann Hunter. Though he lived a life full of physical challenges he managed to live fully in the world. He traveled widely seeing England, Ireland, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Florida, California. For the last 8 years he has lived in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. In 2016 he moved into a group home where he made many friends. Besides his parents he is survived by his brother, Robert Hunter. A Celebration Of His Life will take place on Sunday, July 28,2019 from 2:00pm-5:00 pm at his parent's home-9759 W. Bent Tree Dr. Peoria, AZ. In lieu of flowers, Michael would love any contributions to either Heifer International or Habitat for Humanity .